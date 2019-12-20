Interested in safely preserving food for you and your family but don’t have time for traditional classes? It is time to think about gifting yourself or a loved one with an online, hybrid course, Preserve @ Home.
Oregon State University Extension Service invites readers to enroll in Preserve @ Home, a national award-winning, online food safety and preservation course to teach individuals how to safely preserve a variety of food products. Participants learn how to produce high quality, preserved foods and the science behind food preservation and food safety.
Individuals with full-time jobs or live in remote areas may be very interested in this course because it is self-paced. There are weekly topic releases and a hands-on lab offered in several regions in Oregon at the end of the series on a Saturday.
The registration deadline is Monday, Jan. 13. The first class of the 6-week course opens online on Thursday, Jan. 16. Each lesson includes online text (that can be downloaded and printed), an online forum to facilitate participant discussion, and a real-time weekly chat session to interact with classmates and instructors. The weekly online chat session for the first lesson will be on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 1 to 1:45 p.m.
Topics to be covered in the course include: Foodborne Illness, causes and prevention; spoilage and canning basics; canning high-acid foods, canning specialty high-acid foods – pickles, salsa, jams, jellies, etc., Canning Low Acid Foods, and Freezing and Drying. Supplemental materials this year will include materials on planting varieties for food preservation and cold storage and root cellaring.
Oregon State University Extension community educators will provide a hands-on lab experience for participants in eight regions of Oregon. Students can choose one to practice pressure canning and water-bath canning. Hands-on labs will be held in Deschutes, Harney, Jackson, Klamath, Tillamook and Wallowa Counties on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Additionally, hands-on training will be held in Columbia and Polk counties on Saturday, March 7.
Cost of the course is $55 plus the cost of required supplemental materials. Many of the supplemental materials are available free, online. Class size is limited. This course is offered cooperatively with the University of Idaho Extension Service and eXtension, a national resource for online courses offered by Extension professionals.
Register online by Jan. 13 at extension.oregonstate.edu/deschutes/preserve-home-oregon.
Preserve @ Home won the 1st Place Award for Food Safety Education from the National Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences in 2016. For more information, or contact Glenda Hyde at glenda.hyde@oregonstate.edu or call 541-548-6088.
