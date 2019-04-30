Maupin students qualify for Destination Imagination finals

The Thunderbolts, a group of six 4H girls attending Maupin Grade School, recently placed ﬁrst in the Destination Imagination state academic tournament for Oregon and earned the opportunity to participate in global finals in Kansas City, Missouri, May 22 through 25. They were also awarded the prestigious ﬁrst-ever Holmstom Service Learning Award.
At the finals the Thunderbolts would participate in “Escape Artists,” one of seven challenges involving science, technology, engineering and math skills in addition to improvisation, theater arts, writing, project management, communication, innovation, teamwork, community service and social entrepreneurship. The group needs to raise funds for the expenses of the trip, including airfare, lodging, food and entrance fees.
Anyone interested in making a tax-deductible donation should send a contribution to South Wasco Youth Programs, P.O. Box 192, Maupin, OR 97037.
Destination Imagination is an educational nonproﬁt dedicated to inspiring the next generation of innovators, leaders and creative problem solvers. The organization is a leader in “project-based learning experiences,” according to a press release. Their website is destinationimagination.org.
