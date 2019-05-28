A Spanish teacher at The Dalles High School who is also a musician has organized a weekend of student and community music performances as a fundraiser for music programs in the school district.
Called Music Matters in The Dalles, the event, which organizer Brian Greeley plans to hold annually, is set for Saturday, June 1, from 3-8 p.m., at The Dalles City Park. Other performers will perform Thursday, May 30 through Sunday, June 2 at various venues.
“Music is a passion of mine,” Greeley said. “I want to see more support for our kids and to support the musical culture in our town.”
“The idea is that all the kids from all the schools get to perform. We’re showcasing talent with our students, but also with local performers,” he said.
The June 1 main event features the high school band, Colonel Wright Elementary students performing marimba, and singers from Dry Hollow Elementary.
Also taking the stage June 1 will be the Cascade Singers, a Barbershop Quartet, Soulwolf and the Wasco Brothers.
It’s a free event that is accepting donations for the Friends of D21 Music, a parent organization that supports music and the arts in North Wasco County School District 21.
He also plans to seek sponsorships for the event. Those interested in donating to the event can email musicmattersthedalles@gmail.com.
Greeley will perform Thursday, May 30, from 7-9 p.m. at Freebridge Brewery, featuring upbeat, soulful Americana music.
The Fugawes Band performs rock and roll Friday, May 31, at 7 p.m. at Liberty Tapworks, and Tracy Klas performs Saturday, June 1, at 7 p.m. at Clock Tower Ales, doing solo acoustic classic rock and ballads.
Rounding out the performances will be string music at Kainos Café on Sunday, June 2, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
“We’re having events like this to bring people together, to build community,” he said.
The middle school and
Chenowith Elementary did not participate in the event because their music programs were busy with their own performances, he said.
Greeley said he got the idea for the local event after some of his friends in Hood River started Music Festival of the Gorge four years ago, and its goal is also to raise money for school music programs.
Greeley also intends to have some other events throughout the year. He encouraged people to follow them on their Facebook page, “Music Matters in The Dalles.”
