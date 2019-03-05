OR poet offers workshop

Columbia Gorge Community College will host Oregon poet Clemens Starck at their Hood River/Indian Creek campus Thursday, March 7, 7 p.m., for a free reading event.
On March 8, Starck will also lead a poetry workshop at Klindt’s Booksellers in The Dalles from 1 to 3:30 p.m., and offer a reading and book signing that evening.
The workshop is open to writers of all levels and genres; admission is $40 and space is limited.
Pre-registration is required; contact Klindt’s at 541-296-3355.
Starck was born in 1937 and earned his living as a carpenter, construction foreman and merchant seaman.
He lives in the Coast Range of Oregon and has performed readings throughout the West.
He is the author of six books of poetry.
Leigh Hancock, writing and literature instructor at the college, described Starck’s poems as “of memorable clarity and substance based on actual experiences, whether standing lookout on the bow of a freighter, dismantling houses for a living, or traveling to Russia and studying the language.”
“Composed in the cadences of everyday speech, [the] poems have the functional beauty of a Shaker chair—every word, every line, every image belongs,” Hancock said.
Fellow poet Joseph Stroud wrote, “Clem Starck is an American original, a unique voice and sensibility. And he’s a master craftsman. Every poem is rock solid.”
