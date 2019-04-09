Play Place

New play equipment has been installed at Gateway Presbyterian Church in The Dalles, 1111 Dry Hollow Rd., and will be available to the community daily, dawn to dusk.
The cedar structure, representative of Noah’s Ark, was funded by the church and assembled by volunteers. Some accessories have yet to be installed, including a climbing wall, rope ladder, swing set, binoculars, giant tic-tac-toe and a ladder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.