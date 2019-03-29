Wasco County
Tuesday—Northern Wasco County People’s Utility District regular meeting, 6 p.m., PUD board room, 2345 River Road, The Dalles. Agenda: Routine business; convene as Contract Review Board for consideration and approval of purchase of a tracked hydraulic derrick with trailer and attachments; division updates; energy procurement; consideration and approval of surplus property declaration; executive session(s) in accordance with ORS 192.660(2)(g) to consider negotiations in matters of competitive trade or commerce and ORS 192.660(2)(d) to deliberate with persons designated to carry on labor negotiations.
Tuesday—A quorum of the Northern Wasco County People’s Utility District board of directors will be in attendance at a public power governance webinar, 3 p.m., PUD board room, 2345 River Road, The Dalles. No action will be taken.
Tuesday—Wasco County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council meeting, Deschutes room, basement of Wasco County Courthouse, 511 Washington Street, The Dalles: Agenda: Review SIM meeting; justice reinvestment grant; department updates.
Wednesday—Wasco County Board of Commissioners regular meeting, 9 a.m., Room 302, Wasco County Courthouse, 511 Washington Street, The Dalles. Agenda: Routine business; municipal court transition proposal; Pine Hollow Boat Ramp project; budget adjustment; legal counsel RFQ; work session to be held in the Deschutes Conference Room; 2 p.m. annual NORCOR inspection
Wednesday, Thursday—A quorum of the Northern Wasco County People’s Utility District board of directors may be in attendance at the Public Power Council Member Forum, April 3, 3 p.m., and the Public Power Council Executive Committee Meeting, April 4, 8 a.m., at the Portland Airport Sheraton Hotel, 8235 NE Airport Way, Portland.
Thursday—Wasco County Economic Development Commission meeting, 9:30 a.m., Dufur City Hall, 175 NE 3rd Street, Dufur.
Cancellation—The regularly scheduled Planning Commission meeting for April 4 has been cancelled. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held April 18, 2019.
Regional
Tuesday—MCEDD loan administration board meeting, 8 a.m., MCEDD office, 515 East 2nd Street, The Dalles. Agenda: Routine business; loan updates from LDB and Seufert Enterprises; executive session to consider information or records exempt from public inspection.
Tuesday—Columbia River Gorge Commission executive committee meeting, 9 to 10 a.m., Columbia River Gorge Commission office, 57 NE Wauna Avenue, White Salmon, Wash. Agenda: Plan agenda for the April 9, 2019 meeting; other business.
Thursday—Q-Life Network regular board meeting, 12 p.m., Harding House, 200 4th Street, The Dalles. Agenda: CGCC scholarship renewal; discussion of Aristo Technical Management Report; St. Mary’s backbone replacement update; Lone Pine expansion update; executive session to discuss programs related to the security of telecommunications and data transmission.
Education
Tuesday—Wahtonka Community School board of directors meeting, 6 p.m., Wahtonka Campus library, 3601 West 10th Street, The Dalles. Agenda: Routine business; location/land update; transportation update and recommendation for job description; financial report/budget process update; possible approval of 2018-2019 lease agreement with North Wasco County School District 21 as written; possible adoption of 2019-2020 school year calendar as presented.
