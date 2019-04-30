How do you know if you have hearing loss? I have found a very simple method: Ask your spouse! They will tell you—and often you don’t even have to ask. But for a more professional answer, Dr. Matthew Proctor will be discussing hearing loss at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center 10 a.m. Monday, May 13.
If you have hearing loss you are not alone. The Hearing Loss Association estimates 20 percent of Americans experience some hearing loss with those between 60 and 69 having the greatest amount.
Hearing loss is a serious chronic condition with significant health risks affecting a person’s emotional, social and cognitive well-being. But I don’t think people who can hear well understand. I didn’t, until I experienced sudden hearing loss in one ear and discovered I needed a hearing aid for my other ear. I’ve found social situations particularly difficult; and experienced how easy it is to disengage because you can hear everyone, but you can’t understand a word anyone is saying.
If you want to learn more about hearing loss, Dr. Proctor will explain the effects of hearing loss and your options, as well as answer any questions.
Kerry Cobb’s next art presentation at the Center is a slide show of the Japanese Gardens of North America, 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 7. Japanese-style gardens have been a part of North American culture for over 150 years, providing distinct pleasure with their artful landscapes set within tranquil, beautifully controlled environments. In this colorful presentation of exquisite photographs, Kerry will explore with you some of the most distinctive and exotic Japanese gardens in North America and learn how they took root and flourished.
It’s May and the memory of February snow is being shoved aside by thoughts of summer heat. But I shouldn’t jump the gun, and instead remind you of several traditional first Saturday in May events.
The Wasco County Pioneers 97th annual reunion and luncheon is May 4 at the Fort Dalles Readiness Center. It always feels like a big Wasco County family reunion, seeing friends and acquaintances that I may not have seen since last year. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and costs $12.50 for an individual and $15 for a family. You can also purchase lunch for $15. As usual The Dalles Picture Boards will be displayed, thanks to Gary Conley, Russ McDonald and their crew. The annual meeting begins at 1 p.m., when the Pioneer Man and Women will be honored. The guest speaker is John Brookhouse, who will speak about the city of Celilo.
The 32nd Annual Community Clean Up will also take place May 4, from 9 to 3 p.m. in The Dalles. This year the drop-off location has been moved to the southwest corner of West 6th and Webber Streets, where you can dispose of yard debris and large items such as furniture.
And although it hasn’t been a tradition for nearly as long, the Relay for Life’s annual Parking Lot Sale is also at the Center May 4, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be goodies of all kinds including clothes, toys, books, and more!
The answer to last week’s question was “Davy, Davy Crocket, King of the Wild Frontier.” I received correct answers (and several nice vocal renditions) from Cheri Brent, who I missed last week, Sue Ortega, Lee Kaseberg, Mary Hass, Laura Comini, Alice Mattox, Morris (I didn’t catch the first name), Lucile Stephens, Jess Birge, Jerry Phillips, Dale Roberts, and Bill Marick and Don Hansen, who although neither one is willing to give up their coon skin caps are still winners of a quilt raffle ticket each.
Johnny Carson was the gold standard of late-night talk show hosts. When I attended Purdue University in the late sixties and didn’t have an early morning class, I often stayed up late to watch his Tonight Show monologue and his staple of recurring characters such as Art Fern or Aunt Blabby. For this week’s “Remember When” question, what was the name of his most popular character, a “mystic from the East,” first introduced in 1964, who could “divine” unknown answers to unseen questions? Email your answer to mcseniorcenter@gmail.com, leave a message at 541-296-4788 or return your answer with a large feathered turban and a cape.
Well, it’s been another week, accepting the mysteries of life. Until we meet again, I’d listen to my body more if it wasn’t always lying.
“Marriage has no guarantees. If that’s what you’re looking for, go live with a car battery.”
— Erma Bombeck
Thursday (2) Spaghetti with Meat Sauce (Music by Tom Graff)
Friday (3) Cheeseburger and Homemade Soup and Salad Bar
Monday (6) Salisbury Steak
Tuesday (7) Turkey with Gravy
Wednesday (8) Chicken Pot Pie and Homemade Soup and Salad Bar
