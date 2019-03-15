‘The War of the Worlds’ extended

Local performing arts group Serious Theater has announced they are extending their production run of “The War of the Worlds” an additional weekend thanks to positive feedback received from audiences.
“The War of the Worlds” is a recreation of Orson Welles’ Mercury Theater on the Air radio broadcast, which caused widespread panic across America in 1938, featuring live sound effects and music. Performances are on Fridays, March 15 and 22, and Saturdays, March 16 and 23, at 7 p.m., with a matinee Sunday, March 24, at 2 p.m.; the show runs 70 minutes without intermission.
Serious Theater performs on the newly renovated stage in the Fellowship Hall of Zion Lutheran Church, 10th and Union Streets, The Dalles. Tickets are $10 for adults and teens, $5 for children 12 and under and $5 for seniors 65 and over.
Serious Theater is a nonprofit group in its second year. It was formed by Garry Estep, full-time organist for Zion Lutheran Church, to provide The Dalles with a “viable performing arts organization outlet.” Estep asked Zion Lutheran if he could make his group resident there in exchange for restoring their stage, and the church agreed.
The group is affiliated with the Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association, but focuses on small-scale productions. According to its mission statement, participation in Serious Theater is free and open to the public.
