APRIL
MAGNETIC POETRY: Teen program at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library in the Teen Lounge.
Saturday, April 20
EGG HUNT: The annual Easter Egg Scramble is 11 a.m. at Lewis and Clark Festival Park, First and Union streets. The new Columbia Gorge Toyota partners with Bicoastal Media to produce this long-time community event presented by A Kidz Dental Zone, Cascade Square Merchants, Casa El Mirador and Columbia Gorge Affordable Homes. The Easter Bunny will signal the start of the scramble for ages 1-2, who will hunt for their Easter treasures in their own separate area.Then kids in age brackets up to 10 will take their turn with separate times and areas.
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
Monday, April 22
TANGO LESSONS: Tango weekly lessons begin at the White Salmon Grange on Monday’s at 1085 Main Street in White Salmon, WA. Lessons for beginners start at 7 p.m. intermediate instruction starts at 8:30 p.m. For more information follow us on Facebook at “Gorge Tango” and Gorgedance.com.
TEEN PROGRAM: “Peep Taste Testing/Diorama”, 3:30 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library in the Teen Lounge. Do you love peeps? Do you hate them? Come try some interesting new flavors and see if your mind can be changed. Once you’ve gotten your fill of marshmallowy goodness we’ll be using the leftovers to see what we can make. Peeps and other supplies supplied.
Tuesday, April 23
LYLE LIONS: Senior meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of Hwy 14 & 5th St. Public is welcome.
CODING CLUB: Every Tuesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library. This drop-in program requires no experience and is aimed at ages 8 through 18.
Wednesday, April 24
TANGO LESSONS: Learn to Tango in The Gorge. Tango dance lessons are offered weekly in The Dalles on Wednesday evenings from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Uppercut Barber Shop 300 E 3rd Street (they will resume at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church April 17th). For more information follow us on Facebook at “Gorge Tango” and Gorgedance.com.
BOOK CLUB: Teen LGBTQ Book Club, 5 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library. The group will be discussing “I’ll Give You the Sun,” by Jandy Nelson.
ROTARY CLUB: The Dalles Rotary Club meets weekly every Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 101 West 10th Street, The Dalles. On the program for the April 24 meeting is Ramona Harwood (Colonel Wright music.)
COLUMBIA BASIN WRITERS: Columbia Basin Care’s creative writing group, composed of residents and volunteers, will share memories, poems, and music from 4 to 5 p.m. in the courtyard at Columbia Basin Care, 1015 Webber Street, The Dalles.
Thursday, April 25
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: business meeting with Key Club as special guests. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org.
Friday, April 26
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th Street side. For more information contact the Center.
VAN DECORATING: Teen program at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 3:30 p.m. in the Teen Lounge. Help decorate the library van for the Cherry Festival.
Saturday, April 27
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
ESPORTS CLUB: Teen program at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, Saturdays at 3 p.m. The club has been canceled for April 20.
Sunday, April 28
ORGAN CRAWL: Five organists will present 20 minute programs on five historic pipe organs in The Dalles during the seventh biennial Organ Crawl, beginning at 2 p.m. at St. Peter’s Landmark in The Dalles. The “Crawl” will proceed to United Church of Christ, First Church of Christ Scientist, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, and end at Zion Lutheran Church at 5 p.m.
SPRING CONCERT: Gorge Winds Concert Band presents “An Afternoon at the Movies” at Calvary Baptist Church, 3350 Columbia View Dr., The Dalles. 3 p.m. The band will perform under the direction of Larry Loop and will feature selections from many famous movies. The band is a volunteer organization comprised of men and women in the Mid-Columbia area who are dedicated to making a unique musical and cultural contribution to our community.
