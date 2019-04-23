Submit your community events via email to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com.
APRIL
Wednesday, April 24
TANGO LESSONS: Learn to Tango in The Gorge. Tango dance lessons are offered weekly in The Dalles on Wednesday evenings from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Uppercut Barber Shop 300 E 3rd Street (they will resume at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church April 17). For more information follow us on Facebook at “Gorge Tango” and Gorgedance.com.
BOOK CLUB: Teen LGBTQ Book Club, 5 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library. The group will be discussing “I’ll Give You the Sun,” by Jandy Nelson.
ROTARY CLUB: The Dalles Rotary Club meets every Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 101 West 10th Street, The Dalles. On the program for the April 24 meeting is Ramona Harwood (Colonel Wright music.)
COLUMBIA BASIN WRITERS: Columbia Basin Care’s creative writing group, composed of residents and volunteers, will share memories, poems, and music from 4 to 5 p.m. in the courtyard at Columbia Basin Care, 1015 Webber Street, The Dalles.
Thursday, April 25
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: business meeting with Key Club as special guests. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org.
Friday, April 26
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th Street side. For more information contact the Center.
VAN DECORATING: Teen program at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 3:30 p.m. in the Teen Lounge. Help decorate the library van for the Cherry Festival.
Saturday, April 27
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
ESPORTS CLUB: Teen program at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, Saturdays at 3 p.m. The club has been cancelled for April 20.
Sunday, April 28
ORGAN CRAWL: Five organists will present 20-minute programs on five historic pipe organs in The Dalles during the seventh biennial Organ Crawl, beginning at 2 p.m. at St. Peter’s Landmark in The Dalles.
SPRING CONCERT: Gorge Winds Concert Band presents “An Afternoon at the Movies” at Calvary Baptist Church, 3350 Columbia View Dr., The Dalles. 3 p.m. The band will perform under the direction of Larry Loop.
