APRIL
MAGNETIC POETRY: Teen program at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library in the Teen Lounge.
Saturday, April 13
POETRY MONTH: National Poetry Month community celebration 5 p.m. at Klindt Booksellers and Stationers, 315 E. 2nd St. Reading and conversation with five local poets, featuring Oregon Book Award winner Penelope Scambly Schott. Free and open to all.
BONE SOUP: Home at Last fundraiser at The Dalles Civic Auditorium Grand Ballroom, 6 to 10 p.m. Gourmet soup dinner, oral and silent auctions, heads or tails game. Tickets $25 advance, $30 at the door. This is a 21 and over event. Tickets available at Home at Last Humane Society, Klindt’s Booksellers, and online at homeatlasths.org until April 12. Sponsored by Valvoline Instant Oil Change.
ESPORTS CLUB: Teen program at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, Saturdays at 3 p.m. The club has been cancelled for April 20.
TRIBUTE BAND: ZZ Top Tribute Band at the Granada Theatre, The Dalles, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
GORGE GENEALOGICAL: The Columbia Gorge Genealogical Society will meet at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center in the downstairs classroom at 10:30 a.m. This month’s program will be a beginners class with Georga Foster as the presenter. The class will cover the basic concepts and tools to get started, including interviewing relatives, genealogy etiquette, online resources, organizing your work and using social media for research. FamilySearch for beginners will be discussed with Linda Colton presenting some strategies and tips on where to start. The class is free and public is welcome.
ROCK “PLANTING”: Teen program at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 11 a.m. Participants will help decorate the bare rock face outside the childrens’ wing with chalk flowers.
Sunday, April 14
BOOK CLUB: Klindt’s Community Book Club discussion at Klindt’s Booksellers, 315 East 2nd Street, The Dalles, 6:30 p.m. The group will discuss “Notes from No Man’s Land,” by Eula Biss. Free and open to the public, but RSVP suggested.
POKER RUN: The Wasco County Historical Society sponsors “A Historical Poker Run” combining a fun vehicle trip with a tour of historical sites in and around Old Columbia River Highway/Rowena and points west. The tour starts at the Discovery Center and Museum with registration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tour will end at Casa el Mirador in The Dalles. Prizes will be awarded at 4 p.m. For more information, contact John Brookhouse at 541-980-0918.
MOSIER BUFFET: A buffet sponsored by the Mosier Grange is 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mosier Grange Hall (take exit 69 off I-84 and follow the signs) and features grilled salmon, ham, main dishes, salads and a cherry desert. Adults $12, children 6-12 $5, children under 6 free; proceeds benefit the Mosier Grange Hall and a Red Cross Emergency Shelter.
Monday, April 15
LYLE LIONS: Club meeting. Potluck at 6 p.m. and Meeting at 6:30 p.m. Call 509-365-2921 for more info. Everyone is welcome.
TANGO LESSONS: Tango weekly lessons begin at the White Salmon Grange on Monday’s at 1085 Main Street in White Salmon, WA. Lessons for beginners start at 7 p.m. intermediate instruction starts at 8:30 p.m. For more information follow us on Facebook at “Gorge Tango” and Gorgedance.com.
Tuesday, April 16
LYLE LIONS: Senior meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of Hwy 14 & 5th St. Everyone is welcome.
DRAGON EGGS: Teen program at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 3:30 p.m. in the Teen Lounge/makerspace. Participants will create a giant dragon egg. Advance registration is required.
Relay for Life of Mid-Columbia is hosts a Paint for Relay fundraiser 6 p.m. at the Columbia Portage Grill/Shilo. With a $25 donation, you will create a project by painting 3 wood slabs. RSVP to Marilyn at 541-980-5950.
