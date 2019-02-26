Submit your community events via email to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com.
FEBRUARY
PHOTO DISPLAY: Twenty-five images from members of the Gorge Photography Club will be on display at the Mid-Columbia Medical Center’s Celilo Cancer Center, just behind the main MCMC hospital, during the month of February.
Wednesday, February 27
TANGO LESSONS: Tango dance lessons are offered weekly on Wednesday evenings from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1805 Minnesota Street in the Tayler Hall (entrance on Montana Street.) Lessons are $5 and partners are not required. Instructor is Jay Rabe. Follow on Facebook at “Gorge Tango.”
Thursday, February 28
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: County Commissioner Kathy Schwartz. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/.
BOOK CLUB: Teen program at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library. The LGBTQ YA Book Club will be discussing “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe,” by Benjamine Alire Saenz, 5 p.m. Open to everyone grades 6 through 12.
MYSTERY BOOK GROUP: The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library Mystery/Crime Book Group meets 6:30 p.m. at the library on the fourth Thursday of most months. February’s book is “Six Wakes,” by Mur Lafferty. Snacks and tea will be served.
MARCH
PHOTO DISPLAY: Twenty-five images from members of the Gorge Photography Club will be on display at the Mid-Columbia Medical Center, mainly in the cafeteria, during the month of March.
Friday, March 1
HISTORY PROGRAM: Eric Gleason presents “From Pioneer Drugstore to Community Icon: The Waldron Brothers’ Drugstore” at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. with the presentation starting at 7 p.m. Admission is $15, or $5 for the program only.
Friday, March 8
POET READING: Poet Clemens Starck at Klindt’s Booksellers, 315 East 2nd Street, The Dalles, 5 p.m. Event is free and open to the public.
HVDC TALK: BPA Library and Visitor Center archivist Libby Burke will give a talk about the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center’s new exhibit, “High Voltage: BPA and the HVDC Test Center 1963-2017.” The talk starts at 7 p.m. after a 6 p.m. dinner. Admission for the dinner and program is $18; program alone is $5. Anyone attending is asked to purchase tickets by March 6.
Saturday, March 9
MURAL UNVEILING: The Next Door invites community members to an unveiling of the mural on their new office. The event is planned for Saturday, March 9, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 1113 Kelly Avenue, The Dalles, and features an open house with snacks, beverages, activities for children, guest speakers and a tribute to Celilo Falls.
MURAL DEDICATION: Next Door will celebrate the mural on their new office at 1113 Kelly Ave. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. An open house is planned with snacks, beverages, kids’ activities, guest speakers and a tribute to Celilo Falls, the subject of the mural.
Saturday, March 9
HEE HAW: The “Hee Haw” TV show on a special 50th anniversary tour at the Granada Theatre, The Dalles, 7 p.m.
Sunday, March 10
BOOK CLUB: Klindt’s Community Book Club discussion at Klindt’s Booksellers, 315 East 2nd Street, The Dalles, 6:30 p.m. The group will discuss “Being There”, by Jerzy Kosinski. Free and open to the public, but RSVP suggested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.