MARCH
PHOTO DISPLAY: Twenty-five images from members of the Gorge Photography Club will be on display at Mid-Columbia Medical Center, mainly in the cafeteria, during the month of March.
Saturday, March 9
MURAL UNVEILING: The Next Door invites community members to an unveiling of the mural on their new office. The event is planned for Saturday, March 9, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 1113 Kelly Avenue, The Dalles, and features an open house with snacks, beverages, activities for children, guest speakers and a tribute to Celilo Falls.
TEEN EVENT: Virtual-reality gaming at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library in the meeting room, starting at 11 a.m. and continuing all day.
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
HEE HAW: The “Hee Haw” TV show on a special 50th anniversary tour at the Granada Theatre, The Dalles, 7 p.m.
Radio Play: Serious Theater and The Dalles Theater Company will present H.G. Well’s The War of the Worlds adapted by Howard E. Koch at the Lutheran Zion Church at the corner of Union and 10th Streets in The Dalles. The broadcast radio play will be presented with live music and sound effects at 7 p.m. in the basement of the church. A matinee is scheduled for March 10 at 2 p.m. Doors open a half hour before showtime. For more information go to Serious Theater or The Dalles theater company on Facebook.
Sunday, March 10
BOOK CLUB: Klindt’s Community Book Club discussion at Klindt’s Booksellers, 315 East 2nd Street, The Dalles, 6:30 p.m. The group will discuss “Being There”, by Jerzy Kosinski. Free and open to the public, but RSVP suggested.
Tuesday, March 12 and Thursday, March 14
SAFETY COURSE: The Dalles Rifle & Pistol Club is conducting a sign-up of interested applicants for a NRA Firearms Safety Course that includes a presentation by local experts on the legal aspects and responsibilities of firearm ownership. Course is from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. both days in the Deschutes Conference Room located in the basement of the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles, OR. 100% attendance is required to complete the course. Applications for this course are located at the Old Mill Bargain Center, 2917 E 2nd Street, The Dalles. More information or questions? Interested persons can contact Kevin MacIntyre, Instructor, at 541-993-1081.
Thursday, March 14
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: Gary Ollerenshaw, recruiter for the 2020 Census. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/.
Friday, March 15
TEEN EVENT: Craft event at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 3:30 p.m. Create wallets, pencil pouches, jewelry and more with simple duct tape.
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th Street side. For more information contact the Center.
