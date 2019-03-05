Submit your community events via email to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com.
MARCH
PHOTO DISPLAY: Twenty-five images from members of the Gorge Photography Club will be on display at the Mid-Columbia Medical Center, mainly in the cafeteria, during the month of March.
Thursday, March 7
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: Stephanie Bowen on MCMC’s mPower rehabilitation program. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/.
TEEN EVENT: “Code club” at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 4 p.m. Learn to make websites, video games, apps, animations, and more.
Friday, March 8
POET READING: Poet Clemens Starck at Klindt’s Booksellers, 315 East 2nd Street, The Dalles, 5 p.m. Event is free and open to the public.
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th Street side. For more information contact the Center.
HVDC TALK: BPA Library and Visitor Center archivist Libby Burke will give a talk about the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center’s new exhibit, “High Voltage: BPA and the HVDC Test Center 1963-2017.” The talk starts at 7 p.m. after a 6 p.m. dinner. Admission for the dinner and program is $18; program alone is $5. Anyone attending is asked to purchase tickets by March 6.
TEEN EVENT: Learn to program and use the Arduino microcontroller at The Dalles-Wasco County Library, 4 p.m. Registration required; anyone interested should stop at the library to find out more.
Saturday, March 9
MURAL UNVEILING: The Next Door invites community members to an unveiling of the mural on their new office. The event is planned for Saturday, March 9, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 1113 Kelly Avenue, The Dalles, and features an open house with snacks, beverages, activities for children, guest speakers and a tribute to Celilo Falls.
TEEN EVENT: Virtual-reality gaming at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library in the meeting room, starting at 11 a.m. and continuing all day.
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
HEE HAW: The “Hee Haw” TV show on a special 50th anniversary tour at the Granada Theatre, The Dalles, 7 p.m.
Sunday, March 10
BOOK CLUB: Klindt’s Community Book Club discussion at Klindt’s Booksellers, 315 East 2nd Street, The Dalles, 6:30 p.m. The group will discuss “Being There”, by Jerzy Kosinski. Free and open to the public, but RSVP suggested.
Thursday, March 14
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: Gary Ollerenshaw, recruiter for the 2020 Census. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/.
