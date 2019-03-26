Submit your community events via email to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com.
MARCH
PHOTO DISPLAY: Twenty-five images from members of the Gorge Photography Club will be on display at the Mid-Columbia Medical Center, mainly in the cafeteria, during the month of March.
Wednesday, March 27
TANGO LESSONS: Learn to Tango in The Gorge. Tango dance lessons are offered weekly in The Dalles on Wednesday evenings from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Uppercut Barber Shop 300 E 3rd Street (they will resume at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church April 17th). For more information follow us on Facebook at “Gorge Tango” and Gorgedance.com.
KIDS QUEST: Free event at Granada Theater, 221 E. 2nd St., The Dalles. Doors open at 6 p.m., event 6:30 to 8 p.m. Illusions, games, live music, skits prizes and more. Ages 4 to 12.
Thursday, March 28
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: (no noontime meeting) Social Hour at Sunshine Mill, 5:30 p.m. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org.
TEEN EVENT: Learn about creating tattoos with henna, a natural, plant-based dye that safely stains skin for one to two weeks, in a workshop at 3:30 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library.
Friday, March 29
TEEN EVENT: Nerf Capture the Flag after hours at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, back by popular demand.
ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING: Friends of The Dalles Mountain Ranch organizational meeting will be held at 11 a.m. at The Dalles Library.
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th Street side. For more information contact the Center.
Saturday, March 30
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
COMMUNITY EXPO: The South Wasco County Alliance is hosting a “Business and Community Expo” with the support of local business, 2 to 5 p.m. at Nature’s Point Center, 82719 2nd Street, Tygh Valley. Offerings at the event include job and education information, raffles by local businesses, community networking and more.
Sunday, March 31
FINANCE CLASS: Learn how to make faith-based financial decisions. A class from financial planner Wayne von Borstel is being offered at the Calvary Baptist Church, 3350 Columbia View Drive, The Dalles, from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. Sign up at calvarythedalles.org/financial.
APRIL
Monday, April 1
LYLE LIONS: Club meeting. Potluck at 6 p.m. and meeting at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 509-365-2921. Public is welcome.
TANGO LESSONS: Tango weekly lessons begin at the White Salmon Grange on Mondays at 1085 Main Street in White Salmon, WA. Lessons for beginners start at 7 p.m.; intermediate instruction starts at 8:30 p.m. For more information follow us on Facebook at “Gorge Tango” and Gorgedance.com.
Tuesday, April 2
LYLE LIONS: Senior meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of Hwy 14 & 5th St. Everyone is welcome.
OHC EVENT: The Oregon Horse Council is inviting anyone who owns a horse, or who owns or runs a business related to the equine industry, to an event hosted by the Hood River Saddle Club, starting 6 p.m. at the Saddle Club clubhouse at the corner of Country Club and Belmont in Hood River. The event offers an “opportunity to connect with others in the equine industry across the state,” according to a press release.
Wednesday, April 3
TANGO LESSONS: Learn to Tango in The Gorge. Tango dance lessons are offered weekly in The Dalles on Wednesday evenings from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Uppercut Barber Shop 300 E 3rd Street (they will resume at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church April 17th.) For more information follow us on Facebook at “Gorge Tango” and Gorgedance.com.
UGANDAN CHOIR: Performance by the Ugandan Kids Choir, 6:30 p.m. at Sonrise Academy, 333 E. 12th Street, The Dalles. The choir is a project of Childcare Worldwide, a faith-based organization dedicated to “empowering children in the developing world,” and features traditional African songs, musical instruments and dancing.
Friday, April 5
POWER BREAKFAST: The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce’s 7 a.m. Power Breakfast features “Work Opportunity Tax Credit for Oregon Businesses,” presented by Loren Petersen, program analyst with Work Opportunity Tax Credit for Oregon Businesses. RSVP: 541-296-2231 or info@thedalleschamber.com. for more details.
Saturday, April 6
COMEDY SHOW: The “Comedy Machine” show from Los Angeles featuring Andy Kern, Steven Briggs and Joanie Quinn, Granada Theatre, The Dalles, 7 p.m.
