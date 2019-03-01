Submit your community events via email to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com.
MARCH
PHOTO DISPLAY: Twenty-five images from members of the Gorge Photography Club will be on display at the Mid-Columbia Medical Center, mainly in the cafeteria, during the month of March.
Monday, March 4
TEEN EVENT: Paper circuits at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library. 4 p.m. Participants will create electrical circuits on paper using LED light stickers and copper tape.
Tuesday, March 5
TEEN EVENT: Create an emergency cell phone charger at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 4 p.m. Registration required; anyone interested should stop at the library to find out more.
Wednesday, March 6
TEEN EVENT: Create a “Dance Dance Revolution” control pad with the Makey Makey, an invention kit designed for connecting the physical world to computer programs. 4 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library.
Thursday, March 7
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: Stephanie Bowen on MCMC’s mPower rehabilitation program. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/.
TEEN EVENT: “Code club” at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 4 p.m. Learn to make websites, video games, apps, animations, and more.
Friday, March 8
POET READING: Poet Clemens Starck at Klindt’s Booksellers, 315 East 2nd Street, The Dalles, 5 p.m. Event is free and open to the public.
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th Street side. For more information contact the Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.