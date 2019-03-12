Submit your community events via email to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com.
MARCH
PHOTO DISPLAY: Twenty-five images from members of the Gorge Photography Club will be on display at the Mid-Columbia Medical Center, mainly in the cafeteria, during the month of March.
Thursday, March 14
MUSIC FUNDRAISER: A silent auction fundraiser to raise money for North Wasco County School District music programs is set for Thursday at 6 at The Dalles Middle School gym. The silent auction runs from 6 to 6:45 p.m., before the TDMS band concert.
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: Gary Ollerenshaw, recruiter for the 2020 Census. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/.
SAFETY COURSE: The Dalles Rifle & Pistol Club is conducting a sign-up of interested applicants for a NRA Firearms Safety Course includes a presentation by local experts on the legal aspects and responsibilities of firearm ownership. Course is from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. and is held in the Deschutes Conference Room located in the basement of the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles, OR. 100% attendance is required to complete this course. Applications for this course are located at the Old Mill Bargain Center, 2917 E 2nd Street, The Dalles. More information or questions contact Kevin MacIntyre, Instructor, at 541-993-1081.
Friday, March 15
TEEN EVENT: Craft event at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 3:30 p.m. Create wallets, pencil pouches, jewelry and more with simple duct tape.
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th Street side. For more information contact the Center.
RADIO PLAY: Serious Theater and The Dalles Theater Company will present H.G. Wells The War of the Worlds adapted by Howard E. Koch at the Lutheran Zion Church at the corner of Union and 10th Streets in The Dalles. The broadcast radio play will be presented with live music and sound effects at 7 p.m. in the basement of the church. A matinee is scheduled for March 10 at 2 p.m. Doors open a half hour before showtime. For more information go to Serious Theater or The Dalles theater company on Facebook.
Saturday, March 16
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 17
ANNUAL CONCERT: “St. Pat’s at St. Pete’s,” the 22nd annual St. Patrick’s Day concert at St. Peter’s Landmark, starting at 7 p.m. Victor Johnson, the River City Dudes, and others will join Cascade Singers community choir, the ensemble, and “Almost-All-Irish-Almost-All-Brass Band” for Irish love songs, traditional favorites and sing-alongs. Admission is a free-will offering to benefit St. Peter’s Landmark, located at 3rd and Lincoln Streets in The Dalles.
Monday, March 18
FOSTER CARE: An information session on GOBHI’s foster care program, in concert with other agencies, is scheduled for 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the GOGHI office, 401 E. Third St., #101. Snacks and refreshments provided.
Tuesday, March 19
BOOK CLUB: Teen book club at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 4:30 p.m. The book discussed in March is “Goodbye Days,” by Jeff Zentner.
RETIRED TEACHERS: Rescheduled from last month, Unit 20 Oregon Retired Educators will meet at noon at the Hood River Valley Adult Center. The program will feature “Trekking in Nepal” with Frank Wall. Guests are welcome.
Thursday, March 21
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: Women Veterans Coordinator Elizabeth Estabrooks from the Oregon Dept. of Veterans Affairs on the women in the service exhibit at the Veterans Museum. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/.
BUSINESS AFTER: Business after Hours, a The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce networking event, is 5 to 7 p.m. at Timmons Law PC, 3591 Klindt Drive, Suite 220. No fee, no registration. Evening mixer with food, drink, and prizes.
Friday, March 22
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th Street side. For more information contact the Center.
Saturday, March 23
PRUNING WORKSHOP: The Wasco County Master Gardeners will be holding a Rose Pruning Workshop from 9 a.m. to noon at The Memorial Rose Garden, at Sorosis Park. Bring your pruning tools and learn how to prune various types of roses. The Master Gardener program is part of the Oregon State University Extension Service.
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
BOOK SALE: The Dalles Friends of Library Book Sale is 9 a.m. to noon at 722 Court St., at the Book Barn in the library’s upper parking lot. From 9 to 10 a.m., $3 per bag; from 10 to 11 a.m. $2 per bag; 11 a.m. to noon, $1 per bag. Help support literacy.
Tuesday, March 26
TERRARIUM WORKSHOP: Teen event at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 3 p.m. Learn to create a miniature ecosystem with live plants in a container. Registration required; anyone interested should stop at the library to find out more.
COFFEE CONNECTIONS: Coffee Connection, a The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce networking event at 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., at Washington Federal, 114 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. No fee or registration. Get to know others in business in the Gorge. Coffee provided by Grinders, breakfast snacks, networking, announcements and prizes.
Thursday, March 28
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: (no noontime meeting) Social Hour at Sunshine Mill, 5:30 p.m. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/.
TEEN EVENT: Learn about creating tattoos with henna, a natural, plant-based dye that safely stains skin for one to two weeks, in a workshop at 3:30 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library.
Friday, March 29
TEEN EVENT: Nerf Capture the Flag after hours at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, back by popular demand.
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th Street side. For more information contact the Center.
