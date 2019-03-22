Submit your community events via email to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com.
MARCH
PHOTO DISPLAY: Twenty-five images from members of the Gorge Photography Club will be on display at the Mid-Columbia Medical Center, mainly in the cafeteria, during the month of March.
Saturday, March 23
PRUNING WORKSHOP: The Wasco County Master Gardeners will be holding a rose pruning workshop from 9 a.m. to noon at The Memorial Rose Garden, at Sorosis Park. Bring your pruning tools and learn how to prune various types of roses. The Master Gardener program is part of the Oregon State University Extension Service.
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 West 9th Street, The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian.) New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
BOOK SALE: The Dalles Friends of the Library Book Sale is 9 a.m. to noon at 722 Court St., at the Book Barn in the library’s upper parking lot. From 9 to 10 a.m., $3 per bag; from 10 to 11 a.m. $2 per bag; 11 a.m. to noon, $1 per bag. Help support literacy.
Monday-Wednesday, March 25-27
KIDS QUEST: Free event at Granada Theater, 221 E. 2nd St., The Dalles. Doors open at 6 p.m., event 6:30 to 8 p.m. Illusions, games, live music, skits, prizes and more. Ages 4 to 12.
Monday, March 25
TANGO LESSONS: Tango weekly lessons begin at the White Salmon Grange on Mondays at 1085 Main Street in White Salmon. Lessons for beginners start at 7 p.m.; intermediate instruction starts at 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 26
TERRARIUM WORKSHOP: Teen event at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 3 p.m. Learn to create a miniature ecosystem with live plants in a container. Registration required; anyone interested should stop at the library to find out more.
COFFEE CONNECTIONS: Coffee Connection, a The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce networking event at 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., at Washington Federal, 114 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. No fee or registration. Get to know others in business in the Gorge. Coffee provided by Grinders, breakfast snacks, networking, announcements and prizes.
Wednesday, March 27
TANGO LESSONS: Learn to Tango in The Gorge. Tango dance lessons are offered weekly in The Dalles on Wednesday evenings from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Uppercut Barber Shop, 300 E 3rd Street (they will resume at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church April 17th). More information on Facebook at “Gorge Tango” and Gorgedance.com.
Thursday, March 28
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: (no noontime meeting) Social Hour at Sunshine Mill, 5:30 p.m. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/.
TEEN EVENT: Learn about creating tattoos with henna, a natural, plant-based dye that safely stains skin for one to two weeks, in a workshop at 3:30 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library.
Friday, March 29
TEEN EVENT: Nerf Capture the Flag after hours at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, back by popular demand.
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th Street side. For more information contact the Center.
Saturday, March 30
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m.
