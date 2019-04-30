Submit your community events via email to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com.
MAY
Wednesday, May 1
ROTARY CLUB: The Dalles Rotary Club meets every Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 101 West 10th Street, The Dalles. On the program for the May 1 meeting is Eileen White (farmers’ market.)
Thursday, May 2
DAY of PRAYER: National Day of Prayer to be held at 5:30pm on the steps of the Wasco County Court House, 5th and Washington St. Worship led by Sonrise Academy with music director Ms. Fred Blakely. Emcee: Sonrise Administrator Pastor Frank Sarvabui.
Weekend, May 3-5
GORGE ARTISTS: The 13th annual Gorge Artists Open Studios is Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Forty eight artists will be featured, details at gorgeartists.org.
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th Street side. For more information contact the Center.
Saturday, May 4
CLEAN-UP: Dufur Community Cemetery will hold its community clean-up day for the Cemetery from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
LYLE LIONS: Pancake Breakfast / “White Cane Awareness Day” With a Special Donation Jar. Funds collected will be sent to the Pacific NW Lions Foundation to help screen for Vision Loss, Glaucoma & Diabetes. Breakfast is from: 7 to 10 a.m. Corner of Hwy 14 & 5th St. Everyone is welcome.
PIONEER ASSOCIATION: The Annual Meeting of the Wasco County Pioneer Association will be held at the Fort Dalles Readiness Center, 402 E. Scenic, The Dalles. Doors open and registration begins at 9:30 a.m. Historic picture boards will be displayed. Lunch at 11:30 a.m., annual meeting and program at 1 p.m. Public welcome.
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
BROADWAY DANCING: “Broadway Dancing Through the Decades,” featuring over 40 Gorge-area dancers, presented by Plays for Non-Profits, starts 7:30 p.m. at the Columbia Center for the Arts, 214 Cascade Avenue, Hood River. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors/students, available at Waucoma Books, Klindt’s Bookstore or www.showtix4u.com; proceeds benefit Columbia Gorge Company Dancers.
Sunday, May 5
BROADWAY DANCING: “Broadway Dancing Through the Decades,” featuring over 40 Gorge-area dancers, presented by Plays for Non-Profits, starts 1:30 p.m. at the Columbia Center for the Arts, 214 Cascade Avenue, Hood River. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors/students, available at Waucoma Books, Klindt’s Bookstore or www.showtix4u.com; proceeds benefit Columbia Gorge Company Dancers.
Monday, May 6
LYLE LIONS: Club meeting. Potluck at 6 p.m. and Meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Call 509- 365-2921 for more information. Public is always welcome.
EDUCATORS CONVENTION: OREA State Convention hosted by Oregon Retired Educators Unit 20 in Hood River. Presenters include Darryl Lloyd, photographer-journalist, and Kevin Gorman, Friends of the Gorge Executive Director. Inquiries may be directed to 541-331-3282 or 541-354-1002.
Tuesday, May 7
LYLE LIONS: Senior meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of Hwy 14 & 5th St. Everyone is invited.
Wednesday, May 8
ROTARY CLUB: The Dalles Rotary Club meets weekly every Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 101 West 10th Street, The Dalles. On the program for the May 8 meeting is Mayor Rich Mays.
Thursday, May 9
NUNSENSE MEGA-MUSICAL: “Nunsense: The Mega-Musical,” a “musical comedy” presented by Plays for Non-Profits, starts 7:30 p.m. at The Dalles Civic Auditorium, 323 East 4th Street, The Dalles. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors/students, available at Waucoma Books, Klindt’s Bookstore or www.showtix4u.com; proceeds benefit The Next Door, Inc. (Hood River and Wasco counties.)
Friday, May 10
AIRMAIL BEACONS: The “History of the Airmail Beacons of the Columbia River Gorge” presented by Susan Buce at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive. Dinner is at 6 p.m., presentation begins at 7 p.m. Call 541-296-8600 x 201 or visit www.gorgediscovery.org to purchase tickets online by May 8. During the 1920s and 1930s, pilots relied on the “Highway of Light,” a series of over 1,500 beacons that crossed the country to guide airplanes safely to their destinations.
NUNSENSE MEGA-MUSICAL: “Nunsense: The Mega-Musical,” a “musical comedy” presented by Plays for Non-Profits, starts 7:30 p.m. at The Dalles Civic Auditorium, 323 East 4th Street. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors/students, available at Waucoma Books, Klindt’s Bookstore or www.showtix4u.com; proceeds benefit The Next Door, Inc. (Hood River and Wasco counties.)
Saturday, May 11
MOSIER MADE: 11th annual Made in Mosier benefit auction, “A sense of place,” from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center. Dinner, drinks, music and live and silent auctions. Over 21 event. Tickets available at Mosier Community School, or online at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4071101. Information at www.madeformosier.com.
NUNSENSE MEGA-MUSICAL: “Nunsense: The Mega-Musical,” a “musical comedy” presented by Plays for Non-Profits, starts 7:30 p.m. at The Dalles Civic Auditorium, 323 East 4th Street. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors/students, available at Waucoma Books, Klindt’s Bookstore or www.showtix4u.com; proceeds benefit The Next Door, Inc. (Hood River and Wasco counties.)
Tuesday, May 14
LYLE LIONS: Senior meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of Hwy 14 & 5th St. Public is always invited.
Wednesday, May 15
ROTARY CLUB: The Dalles Rotary Club meets every Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 101 West 10th Street, The Dalles. On the program for the May 15 meeting is Police Chief Patrick Ashmore (The Dalles City Police.)
Friday, May 17
BROADWAY DANCING: “Broadway Dancing Through the Decades,” featuring over 40 Gorge-area dancers, presented by Plays for Non-Profits, starts 7:30 p.m. at The Dalles Civic Auditorium, 323 East 4th Street, The Dalles. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors/students; proceeds benefit Columbia Gorge Company Dancers.
Saturday, May 18
BROADWAY DANCING: “Broadway Dancing Through the Decades,” featuring over 40 Gorge-area dancers, presented by Plays for Non-Profits, starts 7:30 p.m. at The Dalles Civic Auditorium, 323 East 4th Street, The Dalles. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors/students; proceeds benefit Columbia Gorge Company Dancers.
Sunday, May 19
BOOK CLUB: Klindt’s Community Book Club discussion at Klindt’s Booksellers, 315 East 2nd Street, The Dalles, 6:30 p.m. The group will discuss “Catch-22,” by Joseph Heller. Free and open to the public, but RSVP suggested.
