Condit dam removal and restoration Aug 20, 2019 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. HOT JOBS VIEW ALL JOBS Latest News Filling the Boot Columbia at mouth of Deschutes closed to fishing Big year for youth employment White Salmon River dam removal and restoration officially completed Condit dam removal and restoration Condit removal video Sandoz Farm Grand Marshall for 2019 Wasco County Fair Boosting sports performance Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAnna Louise Flynn MonkiewiczBradley B. BowenStuck dog rescuedFor the Record for Aug. 14Native FisheryShaw to lead Wahtonka Community SchoolGoodwin retires from Wahtonka Community SchoolJoe ArmstrongFor the Record from Aug. 17Sydney West Stradley Images Videos CommentedImages from the 2019 Neon Cruise Friday, Aug. 9 (1)Social Security scam calls spike (1)Towed RV leaves TD man disgruntled (1)Letter to the editor: Global warming is a hoax (1) Online Poll Is a traffic signal needed at First and Cherry Heights (by Autozone)? You voted: Yes Nio Vote View Results Back News and Information from our community partners Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.