Paul Conway has returned to the Tri-County Veterans’ Service Officer position, and will be serving Sherman, Gilliam and Wheeler counties. He was previously the service officer from 2006 to 2010. Conway will be available at the following times and locations:
• Mondays—outreach and home visits throughout the Tri-County area, by appointment.
• Tuesdays—Fossil office, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the Family Services Building; 541-763-3032.
• Wednesdays—Moro office, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Senior Center in Moro; 541-565-3408.
• Thursdays—Condon office, 8 a..m to 5 p.m., Gilliam County Courthouse; 541-384-6712.
