The Wasco County Board of Commission voted to approve a zone change for property along Seven Mile Hill Road to allow for construction of several homes on the property. The vote was 2-1, with Commission Chair Steve Kramer and Commissioner Scott Hege voting in favor of the request and Commissioner Kathy Schwartz voting against it.
The property was previously classified as forest (F-2), a classification designed to “protect lands suitable and desirable for commercial forest activity,” according to county planning codes. That designation was changed to forest farm, designed to “permit low-density residential development while reducing potential conflicts with agricultural use, forestry use and open space.”
The property, approximately 40 acres located at 7100 Seven Mile Hill Road, is owned by David Wilson, who requested the zone change. The zone change will allow construction of up to three new homes on the property.
The Planning Commission voted 5-1 to recommend approval of the request without exceptions or conditions on April 2, and commissioners were presented with a review of their deliberations and public testimony, which included “apprehensions” and “advantages.”
Apprehensions included questions regarding the practicality of forestry operations, loss of wildlife habitat to new residences, an increased wildland-urban interface fire risk and the impact of as many as three new family dwellings on available water supplies.
Advantages included the increase in rural residential housing and the positive economic impact of using land not suitable for commercial forestry.
Several nearby residents attended the meeting to voice their opposition to the request, saying increased fire hazard, limited water supply and potential forestry land destruction were major concerns. Although the property has two operating wells and a natural spring, those in opposition told the commission they believed that would not support four residential homes adequately, creating a water shortage in the area.
They also disputed planning commission findings that the property was not suitable for commercial forestry, noting that the soil on the property is good.
Wilson noted that the property would not support forestry because it was too dry, which Commissioner Hege echoed in his own comments, citing lack of adequate rainfall.
The board also discussed at length whether the change would set precedent, with those in opposition fearing it would grant future property owners in the area to transition out of the forest zones, eradicating forestry uses throughout the surrounding area.
Wilson’s legal counsel noted that such precedent would not be possible, as Wilson’s case was considered exceptional and Oregon state law forbids an exceptional case to be used when citing precedent in future cases.
Commissioner Schwartz said she did not see compelling reasons to change the zone, stating that forestry did seem possible and the water supply was a concerning issue.
Commissioner Hege acknowledged the concerns of those opposed to the change, but ultimately decided forestry was not achievable and that the zone should be changed.
Chairman Kramer agreed, and cited the housing problem in The Dalles and the potential economic boosts of the change as additional advantages of the change.
