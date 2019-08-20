Jamie Coventry & Natasha Kaluza were clown school sweethearts and are graduates of both the first and second year programs of the Clown Conservatory at the San Francisco Circus Center. Coventry & Kaluza won Best Comedy/Clown Act in the American Circus Festival two years in a row, and best duo in the Picklewater Free Circus Festival two years in a row. Credits include: Teatro Zinzanni Events, New Pickle Circus, Pickle Circus School Tour, Sweet Can Productions, Circus Bella, Flynn Creek Circus, and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.