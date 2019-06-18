The Cherry City Crush went 5-0 with three one-run victories, including back-to-back walk-off wins, to capture first place at the Father’s Day Classic Tournament this past weekend in West Linn. In the photo are, from left to right, Jake Strain, McKenna Strain, Phil Carr, Anabell Udey, Zoe LeBreton, Ryan LeBreton, Kylie Iverson, Randy Iverson, Amyrah Hill, Joe Abbas, Kennedy Abbas, Sierra Faulkner, Wes Faulkner, Keiliani Crichton-Tunai, Mike Wilbur, Kaleyah Crichton-Tunai, Jeilane Stewart and Steve Stewart. Not pictured: Lamont Crichton-Tunai and Sean Hill. In Saturday’s action, the Crush beat the Dallas Lady Dragons (14-5) and Knappa Fastpitch (6-5). The Crush started off with a 10-5 triumph over Bridgetown Softball for a semifinals berth versus Rainier. In that contest, Amyrah Hill drove in Kylie Iverson with a one-out single in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift the Crush to a 4-3 win. Crush pitcher Kennedy Abbas tossed a complete-game nine-hitter with no walks and five strikeouts to earn the decision. Defensively, Zoe LeBreton cut down three base stealers and picked off a runner on base. Moving to Sunday’s championship, the Crush battled it out with the South Albany Redhawks in a classic matchup. With the score knotted at 1-apiece in the bottom of the sixth, Keiliani Crichton-Tunai drove in Sierra Faulkner with a bases-loaded, walk-off RBI fielder’s choice to give the Crush its 2-1 clincher. Once again, Kennedy Abbas tossed a complete game, as she allowed one unearned run on seven hits with no walks and eight strikeouts. The standout hurler worked around the seven hits and four errors and stranded eight Redhawk runners. With the game tied 1-1 in the fourth, Abbas worked out of a bases-loaded one-out jam to keep her team close. The Crush (18-9) is at state on June 28-30 in Clackamas. Contributed photo