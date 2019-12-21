A mountain of 600 toys gathered donated as part of the Festival of Trees Toy Drive and destined for children in foster care crowds the Mid-Columbia Health Foundation office downtown The Dalles. Pictured are, left to right, front row, Susan Erickson of CASA; Renee Enriquez, district 9 child welfare; Celeste Hill-Thomas and Trent Smiley of W-T Co. Back row, Cynthia Kortge, MCHF event coordinator; and Kyle Lyman, Bob Wagner and Nate Knittel of Dynalectric.