‘Indian Autumn’ celebration Nov. 2
Don’t miss the third annual Columbia River Indian Autumn Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum. Admission is free. The event will feature artisans, musicians and vendors from the regional Native American community throughout the day in addition to the museum’s exhibits and collections. Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 541-296-8600; www.gorgediscovery.org.
40th Annual Art show in Stevenson
The Stevenson Library presents “Artists of the Gorge 40th Annual Exhibition,” featuring artists working in a variety of media, all from the Columbia River Gorge area. The exhibit runs through Nov. 2. Stevenson Community Library, 120 NW Vancouver Ave., Stevenson, Wash.; 509-427-5471.
West Coast Woodcut Show at Maryhill
“West Coast Woodcut: Contemporary Relief Prints” is on display at Maryhill Musuem through Nov. 15. See woodcuts, linocuts and wood engravings that “showcase not only the natural splendor of West Coast, but also address homelessness, migrant labor, emigration, Native fisheries, logging and environmental issues.” All 60 works are drawn from the museum’s permanent collection.
Coming up Saturday, Nov. 2, from 1-5 p.m. is Dia de Muertos celebration. Maryhill Museum of Art, 35 Maryhill Museum Drive, Goldendale, Wash.; 509-773-3733.
‘Evening of Poe’ at CCA Nov. 8-9
“An Evening of Poe” is an adaptation of several of Edgar Allan Poe’s works to the theater, coming Friday, Nov. 8, and Saturday, Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m. at the Columbia Center for the Arts in Hood River. Zora Richardson, 16, of The Dalles, wrote this stage adaptation of The Raven, The Tell-Tale Heart, and more. “Evening of Poe” isn’t a teen production—it’s performed by local residents, hailing from several different generations. Tickets are $10, $5 for students and seniors, available at Waucoma Bookstore and at the door. Columbia Center for the Arts, 215 Cascade Avenue, Hood River; 541-387-8877.
‘Phenomenal Women’ show Nov. 2
“Phenomenal Women” is all about female songwriters and the women in music that inspire them. Poetic folk duo Stand and Sway (Beth Wood and Ara Lee James) will perform alongside LaRhonda Steele and Bre Gregg in an intimate concert telling the story behind their songwriting process Saturday, Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m., at the Columbia Center for the Arts. Tickets are $30. Columbia Center for the Arts, 215 Cascade Avenue, Hood River; 541-387-8877.
Red Robe Revival plays Nov. 8
Red Robe Revival plays “decade-spanning semi-acoustic tunes” and features Brendan Ramey, Eileen Garvin, Doug Archbald and Nate Ullrich. Catch the band Friday, Nov. 8, at Solera Brewery in Parkdale. Music is from 6-9 p.m. Solera Brewery, 4945 Baseline Dr., Parkdale; 541-352-5500.
‘Spooky Evening’ with School bOI Nov. 2
Coming up Saturday, Nov. 2, it’s a Spooky Evening with AC/DC cover band “School bOI,” along with local band Got Your Six, at The Dalles Eagles Lodge. Costume contest: $100 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place. Show starts at 8 p.m. Admission: $7/$5 members. This is a 21 and older event. The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.
‘Shakin Sin Clines’ at Zim’s Nov. 1
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, Nov. 1: The Shakin Sin Clines with Jeff Minnick, Whit Draper and Don Campbell, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 5: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
Small Footprints at White Buffalo
Celebrate Halloween with Small Footprints, joined by guest fiddler Mathew McCravey, Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m. Put on your costume and join the fun. White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.
HREF Blues Benefit Nov. 15
It’s a rockin’ blues party for the Hood River Education Foundation Friday, Nov. 15, 7 p.m., featuring Rick Estrin and the Nightcats. Billboard Magazine says the Nightcats’ blues features “fabulous, remarkable original material.” The party happens in the Gorge Room of the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn. Tickets are $30. Age 21 and over only. Best Western Plus Hood River Inn, 1108 E. Marina Way; 541-386-2200.
‘Sky’ Flamenco show Nov. 7
It’s an evening of Flamenco music and dancing Thursday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m., at the Rockford Grange in Hood River. Seattle-based Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her latest show, “Sky, an Evening of Flamenco,” featuring guitarist Pedro Cortes and singer/percussionist Diego Amador, Jr. The all-ages performance is part of a 30-date west coast tour. Tickets $22, VIP $35, student $15, child $8; www.brownpapertickets.com. Rockford Grange, 4250 Barrett Drive, Hood River.
Halloween Party at libraries Oct. 31
Visit the Hood River and Cascade Locks Libraries on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 4-7 p.m. for Halloween fun. Free books, apple cider and a fun craft project are provided for all kids and parents.
The programs are free and open to the public. For more information, please contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535 or info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit their website at hoodriverlibrary.org.
Free basket weaving program Nov. 2
Join Warms Springs artist Kelli Palmer for a demonstration of traditional Native American baskets on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m at the Hood River Library. Palmer will offer an opportunity for the whole family, including hands-on interaction to see, hold, ask questions and try to weave.
Palmer has had her art displayed at museums in Oregon and the Pacific Northwest. Hood River County Library, 502 State St., Hood River; 541-386-2535.
Entertainment listings should be sent in by 5 p.m. Friday, and run as space allows. Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@thedalleschronicle.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.