An art show featuring 22 oil paintings by Dennis Williams is on display in the cafeteria at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles through Saturday, Nov. 9. Williams has been working with oil paint for the last four years—but he has been involved in the arts, including work in stained glass, since the late 60s. “I thought I was a landscape guy, but this collection shows I’ve been leaning toward people as my subjects,” Williams said. Some of the paintings will be auctioned off at the upcoming Havana Nights art auction fundraiser for the Dalles Art Center, also on Nov. 9. As well as painting, he plays clarinet and saxophone in the Gorge Winds Band, world-folk ensemble Europatopia and Hawaiian string band the Hapa Hillbillies.