Oregon ABLE savings plan presentation today
An informational presentation about the ABLE program is scheduled today, Monday, Sept. 16, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles, in the Deschutes Room. Co-hosted by The Arc of the Mid-Columbia.
The Oregon ABLE savings plan lets people with disabilities and their families save money without being disqualified from their state and federal benefits. Critically, money saved in an ABLE account does not count against the asset limit for benefits like SSI, Oregon Health Plan, SNAP and Section 8—limits that have forced people who experience disability to stay in poverty or risk losing these supports and services that they need to survive.
ABLE makes a difference. ABLE savings can be used for anything that helps improve the health, independence, and quality of life of the person with a disability.
Kaellen Hessel, an advocacy and outreach manager with Oregon Savings Network will be the presenter.
Launched in December 2016, the Oregon ABLE Savings Plan was established with the support of people with disabilities and those working with the disability community. We continue to collaborate with nonprofit organizations and government agencies that focus on disability issues, while our in-house support team provides intensive training to help empower beneficiaries, allowing participants the independence to take control of their financial future.
For more information, visit oregonABLEsavings.com.
