An afternoon of Sherman County talent will be presented at the Wasco School Event Center this Sunday, Oct. 20, from 2 to 5 p.m.
Visit with local artists as you enjoy their work and enjoy a silent art auction and appetizers with beer and wine.
Items have been donated for the silent auction, and over a dozen artists will have some of their work on display and for sale. Fundraiser for the event center. Tickets are $10 at Wasco City Hall or at the door at the Wasco School Events Center (903 Barnett St.) in Wasco.
Sponsors are Wheatacres Ranch, 4M Farm, WK Ranch and the Macnab Sisters.
