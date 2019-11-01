The public is invited to attend the Wasco County Ageless Awards Wednesday, Nov. 6, noon to 1:15 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center.
Honorees are Lucille Petersen, Terry Stoddard, Bill Hamilton and Prudence Amick. They are being recognized for their contributions to their communities by serving others and inspiring others to do the same.
Lunch will be served at noon with the awards ceremony following immediately afterwards. For anyone 60 and over the cost of the meal is a suggested donation of $4 and $6 for everyone else.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.