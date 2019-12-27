The Arlington Community Chamber of Commerce and the Arlington Lion’s Club are collaborating to bring the community a New Year’s Eve Ball. Dubbed a “Starry Night in Monaco,” the ball will feature live music by The Hereafters and a gaming room.
The ball will be held at the Gronquist Building in Arlington and runs from 8 p.m. Dec. 31, 2019, to 1 a.m. Jan. 1, 2020.
Tickets can be purchase at the door for $10 a person or prior to the event at Arlington Hardware. Ball is a 21 and older event.
The event is also BYOB (Bring Your Own Beverage), and no-host hors d’oeuvres will be available on site from River’s Edge Deli. In addition, local transportation will be available.
Formed in 2016, The Hereafters play throughout Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
They bring non-stop, energetic live entertainment guaranteed to meet the needs of every generation, playing rock, pop, country, alternative and top-40 songs.
They have been described as one of the most relatable, audience-connected must-see cover bands.
The Monte Carlo room will feature a full night of poker and other gaming action.
The ball is hosted by the Arlington Community Chamber of Commerce, Arlington Lion’s Club, the City of Arlington, Gilliam County and the Gilliam County Cultural Coalition. For more information contact Jodie Gentry at 541-310-9576.
