The Arlington Jackpot Rodeo kicks off its 72nd year May 4 & 5 in Arlington, Ore.
Events will begin Saturday, May 4, with a parade through downtown Arlington at 10:00 a.m. The Queen’s luncheon will immediately follow the parade at the United Methodist Church Hall, 150 Hemlock St.
A cowboy breakfast will be served on Sunday at the Masonic Hall from 7 to 10 a.m.
Rodeo action begins at 12:30 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, May 4-5.
Arena action will feature traditional rodeo events, including bull riding and ranch bronc riding. There will be $300 added prize money each day, except for specialty events.
The specialty events will be mutton bustin’, junior and pee wee barrel racing, buddy barrels and mini bulls.
The Arlington Saddle Club will award a buckle to the All-Around cowboy or cowgirl.
The cook shack will be serving food both days.
Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. A two-day pass is available, for $9 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
Serving as the 2019 Arlington Saddle Club Queen is Bella Yanez of Corvallis, Ore. Yanez is the 18-year-old daughter of Eric and Bethaney Yanez and has one brother, Isaiah. She is a graduate of Corvallis High School, where she was a member of the equestrian team. She is currently a freshman at Linn Benton Community College where she is studying to become an Imaging Technician. Her hobbies include hiking, team penning, and spending time with her family and dog, Bucky. She is also very involved in her Church. Queen Bella will be accompanied by her Palomino paint horse, Samson, as she represents the Club at events throughout Oregon and Washington.
The Arlington Saddle Club slate of officers are President Ron Wilson; Vice-President Jim Rucker; Secretary Jodie Gentry; Treasurer Sarah Rucker and Queen Advisor, Eileen Potter.
For additional information on the Arlington Jackpot Rodeo call 541-454-2509.
