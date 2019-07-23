The Arlington Community Chamber of Commerce is hosting the annual “Arlington Show n Shine Car Show” Saturday, July 27.
The day will feature cars of all ages, from antique and collectible to electric, as well as food and fun for kids and adults alike.
Vehicles are shown on the shaded lawn along the Columbia River in Earl Snell Park in Arlington. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and trophies will be awarded at 3:15 p.m. The Catholic Church barbecue lunch begins at 11 a.m. and strawberry shortcake, provided by the Methodist Church Ladies, will be served throughout the afternoon.
The day will also feature hula hoop contests and the Annual Rubber Duck Regatta. The regatta will be held in the lagoon and is always entertaining: Rubber Ducks can be purchased at the Arlington Hardware for “a buck a duck.” In addition, the Community Chamber is providing floaties and water play toys for the kids, and the beach will be patrolled.
Arlington is home to an electric car charging station and has developed a category for those unique vehicles, and hopes to see several displayed during the show.
The Community Chamber also hosts a poker walk with local businesses Arlington Hardware, Arlington Grocery & Deli, Pheasant Grill, River’s Edge Deli and Happy Canyon Pizza participating—the best hand wins a $150 gift certificate to have something made by local leather artist Ron Wilson Custom Leather.
New to the car show this year is a three-on-three basketball tournament, with tip-off at 1 p.m. and ages 14 and up co-ed and open competitions. Held at the east side basketball court in Earl Snell Park, check the Arlington Community Chamber of Commerce facebook page for registration details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.