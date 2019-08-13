Artist and military veteran Drew Cameron will lecture about his work with veterans and the public creating unique printmaking art using handmade paper made from former uniforms at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, at The Dalles-Wasco County Library, 722 Court Street, The Dalles. The event is part of The Exquisite Gorge Project, a collaboration with artists and the Maryhill Museum of Art. Event is free and open to the public.
