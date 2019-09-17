Kit Garoutte at Rivertap
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, Sept. 20: Chris Baron & Dale Jones, 7-10 p.m. (Duo, Covers)
Saturday, Sept. 21: Kit Garoutte, 7-10 p.m. (one man band, easy listening, covers)
Sunday, Sept. 22: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E 2nd St, The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
‘Murder Ballad’ preview Sept. 25
‘Murder Ballad: A New Rock Musical’ is an off-Broadway hit brought to you by CGOA Stages. Promising a hard-rocking score and cast, the show explores “stories of love, lust, betrayal and retribution.” A special free preview night is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 7:45 p.m. at 64 Taphouse in Hood River. Regular performances are Oct. 3, 5, 6, 10, 11, 12, and 13, starting at 7 p.m. at the River City Saloon in Hood River. Tickets: $20 ($15 members), youth $5 (10-17 - minors must purchase food) or at gorgeorchestra.org.
‘Free Museum Day Live’ Sept. 21
Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Fort Dalles Museum are participating in the Smithsonian Magazine’s annual Museum Day Live. The Museum Day ticket provides free admission to one museum for two people on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Tickets are available to download at https://www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday/museum-day-2019.
Howlin’ Woods performs at Zim’s
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, Sept. 20: Howlin’ Woods with Jeff Carrell, Kenny Olsen, Jeff Minnick and Tracy Klas, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 24: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
Tight blend at White Buffalo
On Thursday, Sept. 19, 6-8 p.m., John Cyparski (guitar/flute), Bill Neilson (guitar) and George Bentz (bass) blend tight instrumentation and smooth vocal harmonies at the White Buffalo. White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.
Growlers blues play the Blue Barn
On Wednesday, Sept. 18, 7 p.m., dance to a fun-lovin’ jammin’ blues band at a local roadhouse with the Growlers: Scott Denis (guitar, vocals), Chris Palmer (drums), Mike Turley (bass), Mike Rockwell (harp) and Jon Cyparski (sitting-in on sax and flute). The Blue Barn & RV Park, 2297 Dallesport Road/Hwy 14, Dallesport, Wash.; 509-748-4075.
Protecting Night Sky lecture, Solar Telescope at Discovery Center
Join Bob Yoesle on Friday, Sept. 27, for Protecting the Night Sky in the Columbia Gorge, at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum. Tickets for the 6 p.m. dinner and program are $18, the 7 p.m. program only is $5. An outdoor telescope viewing will take place following the program, weather (and clouds) permitting. Yoesle will also present a solar viewing free to the public Saturday, Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting. The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 541-296-8600; www.gorgediscovery.org.
Matt Hopper at Ruins Sept. 17
Music starts at 6 p.m. with opening act. Free admission except ticketed show as indicated.
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Matt Hopper & The Roman Candles (rock).
Tuesday, Sept. 24: Far Out West
Sunday, Sept. 29: Porchfest! (Heights in Hood River- acts TBA)
Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave, Hood River; 541-308-0700.
Cascade Singers meet Sunday
Cascade Singers community choir is beginning its fall season, under the direction of Miles Thoming-Gale. Singers meet on Sundays from 7 to 8:45 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 10th and Union Streets, in The Dalles. One-hour work sessions meet on Thursdays at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. Rehearsals are open to all interested singers. The choir often appears at community events, with formal concerts at Christmas, St. Patrick’s Day, and late spring. For further information contact milesmansfield93@gmail.com.
‘Harmony’ singers wanted
Two acapella choruses (one for guys, and one for gals) are holding an open house on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 6:15 p.m. - Harmony of the Gorge Chorus of Sweet Adelines International, and the Wind-Masters Chorus of the Barbershop Harmony Society - at Hood River Valley Christian Church (975 Indian Creek Road). Guests will be introduced to 4-part, acapella music. Music education is built into each rehearsal. For more information visit harmonyofthegorge.com.
Albanie Falletta at Moth Lounge
It’s traditional swinging jazz and blues from New Orleans: Albanie Falletta is a rising star in the New Orleans jazz world - she was recently featured in Acoustic Guitar Magazine. Her band features Cindy McDermott, Ronnie Ontiveros and Ben Bonham. Catch them at the Moth Lounge, Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. The Moth Lounge, 105 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-387-7600.
‘Noises Off’ at Bingen Theater
Critics say ‘Noises Off’ is “a satire of life in the theater, presenting a hilarious play-within-a-play.” Local theater group Big Britches Productions brings the 1982 slapstick comedy to the Bingen Theater, at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 19, 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28. Matinee Sept. 22 at 2 p.m. Tickets at the door or at bigbritches.org. The Bingen Theater, 210 Oak Street, Bingen, Wash.
Trivia Night at HR Library Sept. 21
Are you a fan of “Stranger Things,” “Umbrella Academy,” or “Good Omens?” The Hood River County Library will be hosting monthly trivia nights to discuss books, movies, TV, and pop culture. Join the fun on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 4 p.m. Coming up Sept. 28: Teen Movie Night. Hood River County Library, 502 State St., Hood River; 541-386-2535.
Gorge Happiness Month returns
Are you ready for the 4th annual Gorge Happiness Month? Studies show that participating in the three daily habits of gratitudes, acts of kindness and moments of silence can lower stress levels and help people live longer, healthier lives. Visit the group’s Facebook page and check out www.gorgehappiness.org to sign up for email notifications of weekly planned activities, joining the Gorge Happiness Council or information on how your business can support the program.
Last Chance Dance Sept. 28
CGOA’s Jazz Collective Big Band plays the Last Chance Dance on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 7:30 p.m. at the Hood River Elks Lodge. Dance instruction at 7 p.m. Adults $20, CGOA members $15, youth (10-17) $5, kids under 10 free. Tickets at the door or gorgeorchestra.org.
Summer Music Series at Dwinell
Join Dwinell Ales for live music on the patio throughout the summer, Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Outside food, minors and leashed dogs welcome. Friday, Sept. 20: Mark Malefyt. Dwinell Country Ales, 206 W Broadway St., Goldendale, Wash.; (509) 773-3138.
Entertainment listings should be sent in by 5 p.m. Friday, and run as space allows. E-mail to jdrake@thedalleschronicle.com.
