Laurence J. Crane, 72, a resident of Odell, Ore., died July 30 at his home. He was born Feb. 6, 1947. Arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Richard “Barney” Spielman, 73, died with family by his side July 31, 2019, at Providence Down Manor of Hood River, Ore. He was born Dec. 22, 1945. Arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Laurie “Hoss” Hartman Campbell, 80, died Nov. 19, 2019, with family by his side at Portland’s St. Vincent Medical Center. He was born Aug. 7, 1938. An open-house celebration of his life will take place from 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at The Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 2290 Tucker Rd, Hood River. Arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Eileen Willis, 82, died July 29, 2019, at Partners in Care Hospice Home in Bend, Ore. She was born July 18, 1937. Services are planned 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, Ore. Celebrant Timothy Willis will lead her services and burial will follow at Idlewilde Cemetery in Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
