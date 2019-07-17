Oregon author Judith Montgomery will perform a reading at 7 p.m., Thursday, July 18, at The Dalles Art Center. Montgomery has been awarded numerous prizes for her poetry. Her collection, Passion, was the 2000 Oregon Book Award winner. Her reading will be followed by a community open mic. Event is free. Readings are planned every third Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.