TCC and Wireless Zone stores are donating 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children across the U.S., including TCC The Dalles, 400 Mt. Hood St., Ste 100. This donation marks TCC’s seventh annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. Since 2013, TCC has donated over 950,000 backpacks filled with supplies to children. Local families and their children are encouraged to visit Sunday, July 21, between 1 and 4 p.m. to pick up a backpack filled with various school supplies, including pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders and glue. One backpack per child.
