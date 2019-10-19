The Wasco County Republican Party will hold its annual Beef and Burgundy Dinner Auction Thursday, Oct. 24, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The premier annual event for Republicans in Wasco County, it will be held at The Shilo Inn (3223 Bret Clodfelter Way) in The Dalles.
The evening features dinner, wine and a quality line-up of auction items, sold in a high-energy atmosphere.
The 48th Beef & Burgundy will be headlined by Wasco County Senators Cliff Bentz and Bill Hansell, who will share their insights on what it was like to be in Salem this year—and their brief trip to Idaho.
Tickets are available at The Dalles Chamber of Commerce for $35 each. Proceeds will support local and state Republican elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.