The first annual “Better Together” event, which aims to bring together economic-impacting boards and downtown businesses, is set for Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Columbia Bank downtown branch, located at 315 E. 3rd St.
Sponsored by Columbia Bank and The Dalles Main Street program, over 40 economic-impacting boards were invited to the event.
It is billed as “an event to share ideas, goals, current and upcoming projects, bridge the gap in communication, find out each other’s immediate needs, and discover how we can team up, help support each other, celebrate our successes, conquer challenges and have fun.”
The press release states, “Together we have a stronger and more meaningful impact on our community and businesses.”
Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP to simpsonk@columbiabank.com or call or text him at 541-340-4120.
Special guests include The Dalles Mayor Rich Mays.
Food, beverages, beer and wine are on offer, and an art auction presented by local artists and Manion Studios is set.
Two hours of live radio provided by Gorge County Media and Columbia Bank will be featured.
There will be random drawings during the event for five two-minute live radio interviews.
Attendees are asked to bring their flyers and event schedules and be ready to promote their boards and businesses.
