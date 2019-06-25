Two blood drives are planned in The Dalles, the first 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, June 27 and the second 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, June 28, both at St. Peter’s Parish Center, 1222 W. 10th St. in The Dalles. Drive is organized by the American Red Cross.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.