Giving Voice at the Riv
Six voice students of Shawn Lutz of Lutz Music Studio were selected to be finalists in the Honors Performance Series Honors Choir. Selected for the Honors Choir are Noah Holloran, Jacob Vallie, Taylor Beeks, Alex Rector and Zora Richardson. Selected for the Young Adult Honors Choir is Savannah Ezelle. They were chosen from 20,000 voice students from the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam, Japan and Australia. and will sing at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
A “Broadway Fundraiser at the Riv” will be held at 6 pm. Saturday, Nov. 2. They will perform selections from many different Broadway musicals. This is a free fundraising event. Entertainment begins at 6:30 p.m. Donations are encouraged as each student needs to raise approximately $2,000 for their trip at the end of January. The Riv Cafe is located at 401 E. 10th St. in The Dalles.
Teacher Shawn Lutz said, “this just doesn’t happen in a small town and the students to be selected for these choirs is a very high honor.”
