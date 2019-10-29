Six voice students from The Dalles are fundraising for a trip to New York City 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, with a “Broadway Fundraiser at the Riv” Pictured are, left to right, back row, instructor Shawn Lutz and students Noah Holloran, Jacob Vallie and Tayor Beeks. Front row, Alex Rector, Savannah Ezelle and Zora Richardson.