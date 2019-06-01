Care Partners class explores Alzheimer’s and dementia care
Oregon Care Partners will host a free, instructor-led class, “Positive Approach to Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care,” on Monday, June 10, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, 2014 West 7th Street, The Dalles.
The free three-hour class is designed to help anyone who cares for an aging Oregonian develop positive approaches to behavioral challenges common in those affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Call 1-800-930-6851 or visit www.OregonCarePartners.com to register.
Class is provided with state funding and partnerships with non-profits.
including the Alzheimer’s Association and Oregon Health Care Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.