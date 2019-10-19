The Cascade Singers community choir is beginning its fall season. The Singers meet under the direction of Miles Thoming-Gale Sundays from 7 to 8:45 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church (10th and Union Streets) in The Dalles. One-hour work sessions also happen Thursdays at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church (305 E 11th St.) in The Dalles. The fall project is preparation for a holiday concert in December. Rehearsals are open to all interested singers. The choir often appears at community events, with formal concerts at Christmas, St. Patrick’s Day, and late spring. Contact the director at milesmansfield93@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.