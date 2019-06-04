Sherman County is offering two cash grants to help address the demand for more livable housing in Sherman County.
• The New Rental Housing Development Grant will contribute $10,000 per new rental housing unit constructed. Funds are given as a grant upon completion of the project with a commitment to keep the property as a long-term rental for a minimum of five years.
• The Housing Rehabilitation Grant provides a reimbursement grant of up to 20 percent of eligible expenses, not to exceed $20,000, for the rehabilitation of existing non-owner occupied stick-built dwellings.
For more information and links to applications visit co.sherman.or.us and search for rental housing or contact Marla Harvey at 541-296-2266 or via email at marla@mcedd.org. Funding is limited, and provided by Sherman County.
