Effective Oct. 6 through March 29, 2020, the schedule for mass at St. Mary, 807 Barnett Street in Wasco, is Saturday Vigil Mass at 5:30 p.m. and Weekday Mass at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.
Catholic Mass at St. John the Baptist, Hwy. 97, Grass Valley, will be Saturday Vigil Mass at 4 p.m.
All are welcome
