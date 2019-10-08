The Columbia Gorge Community College Small Business Development Center is offering a “Starting a Successful Business” workshop at The Dalles campus Thursday, Oct. 10, 1 to 4 p.m., in building 1, room 266. The workshop is free but registration is required.
The Starting a Successful Business workshop will focus on the necessary steps to start a business in Oregon, the criteria for choosing a business structure and the four cornerstones to help you succeed in business. Register online at bit.ly/CGCCBizClasses or call 541 506-6121 for more information.
