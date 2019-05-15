Child Care Partners, with the support of the Wasco County Early Childhood Committee, offer this year’s Wasco County Children’s Fair on Saturday, May 18, at The Dalles City Park, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The focus of the annual Children's Fair is to connect families with local organizations while encouraging parent-child interactions through family-friendly, enjoyable activities.
“Every year we have 30 to 40 local organizations that participate,” said Noemi Ochoa of Child Care Partners, which is a department of Columbia Gorge Community College. “Each organization is encouraged to plan and prepare a free activity for children and families, at the same time providing them with a venue to share about their services.”
All activities are free, and some organizations give out prizes, goodies, or additional activity to take home. There will be food available at low cost, and families are welcome to bring a picnic lunch if they wish.
“Our main goal is to provide a community event where families can enjoy fun activities with their children without the pressure of the cost,” Ochoa said.
