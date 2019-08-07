ODOT crews will be performing a chip seal on Highway 30 between Mosier and the Rowena Crest Viewpoint Monday, Aug. 12 through Wednesday, Aug. 14. The plan is to start at the twin tunnels, just west of Mosier and finish at the viewpoint. This is the most cost-efficient method to extend the life of the current highway surface in that location.
There will be some street closures and a detour while we work through Mosier but only for a short period of time.
Note for cyclists: ODOT is using a fast-drying oil to solidify the chip seal as soon as possible and will be sweeping the highway immediately after the chip seal is applied to minimize the impact to cyclists.
