The Dalles Mayor Rich Mays will host an informal "Coffee with the Mayor" on Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to noon. The event will be held at the Last Stop Saloon, 209 E. Second.
The Mayor invites all citizens to come and share their ideas and visions for The Dalles.
Mays is also planning a regular monthly second Saturday meet at different locations, beginning in September.
