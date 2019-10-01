Columbia Gorge Book Festival is proud to announce our first book festival. The Dalles is a place full of beauty and history and we feel that this is the perfect place to start a new tradition.
We are inviting publishers and authors from across the Pacific Northwest to participate in this event.
When:
October 5, 2019
9:00am - 10:30am Set up
11:30 - 4:30pm Main Signing event
7pm - 11pm After Hours social
Where:
Shilo Inn
3223 Bret Clodfelter Way
The Dalles, Oregon
